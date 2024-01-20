Status Orange wind warning for Carlow and Kilkenny tomorrow

Storm Isha is due to make landfall in Ireland tomorrow with an Orange Wind warning issued for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Met Eireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Ireland from 11am tomorrow, which will be upgraded to orange in all counties except Kildare, Laois, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath from 5pm

It’ll lead to difficult travelling conditions until 5am on Monday, with very strong winds, and damage to power lines, and the possibility of wave overtopping.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland’s Weather Channel says heavy rain will also fall:

“Initially starting through today, so there will be a weight of heavy rain pushing across the country.”

“That’ll be accompanied by blustery winds at times, but certainly it’s into tomorrow Sunday that we see the main focus of the rainfall as well, up to 50 potentially 60 millimeters of rain across higher ground in Atlantic coastal areas and southern coastal areas and more generally up to about 25 millimeters in some parts. So a risk of localized flooding.”