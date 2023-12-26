Storm Gerrit in on the way as Yellow rain warning issued for Carlow and Kilkenny

Storm Gerrit is due to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the entire country tonight.

Met Eireann has a status yellow weather warning in place for Carlow, Kilkenny and the rest of the nation from 8pm to midnight while an orange rainfall warning has been issued for Kerry and West Cork during this time.

The heavy showers are set to continue into tomorrow and may lead to localised flooding.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather looks ahead:

“turning very wet and also windy tonight with some very heavy falls of rain especially in

the south of the country with over 40 to 50 millimetres possible leading to some localised

spot flooding but a very wet night right across the country and some strong winds associated

with that also.”