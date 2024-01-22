Storm Isha leaves power outages and trees down in Carlow and Kilkenny

Power outages and trees down show the wrath of Storm Isha.

But Carlow and Kilkenny appear to have escaped the worst of the weather.

Gardaí in both counties also say nothing major was reported to them overnight.

Travel & Transport

There’s quite a bit of debris across Carlow and Kilkenny but most of the fallen trees that were blocking a number of routes which were reported to local authorities appear to have been cleared this morning.

Most recently (8:30am) we’re told that there are trees down on Bullock Hill in Ballyfoyle with no through way there and another on the back road from Byrnesgrove to Ballyouskill.

Tree down too at the Springhill roundabout on the Waterford Road partially blocking the inside lane heading towards Kilkenny:

Travel was disrupted for many across Sunday but most companies providing rail, bus etc appear to be mainly back on track today though Bus Éireann says there may be disruptions on their Expressway services, advice is to check with your provider and give yourself extra time this morning.

Irish Rail has this update at 8:30am:

And while Irish airports appear to be operating as normal, there may be some delays;

Electricity & Water

Despite 170,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country waking up to no electricity – locally there are faults only in Rosbercon (24), Tullow (37) and Baltinglass (106) between them hitting less than 200 customers. Restoration’s pinned for 6pm this (Monday) evening. (Updates here).

If you discover a disruption to power supply, please contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999. Fallen or grounded wires should be avoided, and you’re advised to call ESB in assisting with the identification of fallen wires.

In the event of a disruption to water supply, please contact Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278 – check here for updates.

Amenities Impacted

A number of local amenities are subject to inspections this morning.

Kilkenny

Kilkenny Castle Park closed on Sunday and will be inspected Monday morning before reopening

Carlow

Closed until midday today (Monday, 22nd Jan) while storm damage inspections take place (times may change subject to inspection outcome);