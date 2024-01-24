Storm Jocelyn’s strongest gust appears to have been recorded in Carlow

Storm Jocelyn’s strongest gust in Ireland appears to have been recorded locally.

Carlow Weather says the station at Oak Park picked up one at 102kmh, higher than what was experienced during Storm Isha earlier in the week.

Carlow and Kilkenny again appear to have escaped the worst of the weather, though some trees fell, including in Tullaroan, and there’s some debris about there are no major issues reported in either county.

However, Oak Park Forest Park will remain closed to the public until midday today (Wed 24th Jan) due to a clean-up which is currently underway from some storm damage overnight.

29,000 homes and businesses across the country remain without power this morning and while pockets locally were struck, including Bagenalstown and Talbot’s Inch, all should have their power restored by now.

Uisce Éireann has also reported a number of water outages across the country with Waterford among the areas most impacted.

And Dublin Airport says passengers are advised to contact their airline directly for updates regarding flights.