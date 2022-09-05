Sun may be shining on Carlow and Kilkenny but it appears the weekend’s showery weather’s to make a return

After a wet and windy weekend, it’s not set to improve much on the weather front.

Temperatures are unlikely to get beyond the high teens and the week ahead looks pretty showery.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather said the farmers are happy but rainfall is still below normal.

“We firmly are in autumn and the rainfall has certainly been welcomed by many farmers but rainfall totals actually still below normal so we will expect to see some more rainfall and we actually will still be below normal rainfall levels but well and truly into unsettled with showers and some heavy showers again during the week, temperatures are generally around normal”.