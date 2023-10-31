Tánaiste to review 123rd Battalion who are bound for Lebanon

Invited guests will shortly begin arriving at the grounds of Kilkenny Castle for a ministerial review of soldiers who are bound for Lebanon.

343 personnel, close to a third of them from our locality, will leave in the coming weeks for their part in the ongoing peacekeeping mission.

Tánaiste Micheal Martin and the Defence Forces Chief of Staff Lieutenant (pron: Lef-ten-ant) General Seán Clancy are among those attending the ceremony which gets underway at midday.

A parade through the city will follow with rolling street closures due for short stretches.