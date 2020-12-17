KCLR News
Tánaiste confirms Irish vaccinations could start on Monday Dec 27th
Leo Varadkar has confirmed the European Medicines Agency will meet to approve the Pfizer vaccine on Monday
The first vaccinations could start in Ireland from the Monday after Christmas.
The Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has confirmed the European Medicines Agency will meet on Monday to approve the Pfizer vaccine.
The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says the vaccination programmes will begin across the EU on the same day.
That’s likely to be either the 27th, 28th or 29th of December.