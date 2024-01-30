taste4atenner 11: Ethna Quirke’s Mac and Cheese

The KCLR Daily producer Ethna Quirke was on to a winner with her Mac & Cheese recipe in this week’s Taste For A Tenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.



Ethna’s Macaroni & Cheese

Recipe:

Macaroni, Cheese Sauce, Bacon bits, Grated cheese – mozzarella & cheddar mix, Breadcrumbs, Parsley to sprinkle

Cheese Sauce:

25g margarine, 25g flour, ¾ pint milk, 50 g grated cheese – add to mins before end cooking time

Method:

Preheat oven 180 degrees / Gas Mark 4.

Cook macaroni in boiling salted water and drain.

Make cheese sauce – melt margarine in a saucepan. Add the flour and cook over low heat for 1 minute, stirring all the time. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Add milk, salt, and pepper beating all the time, return to heat and bring to a boil, keep stirring. Add cheese, reduce heat and cook slowly for 5 minutes.

Fry – bacon bites, add parsley

Add macaroni to large baking dish – sprinkle over bacon bits and parsley, and pour over the cheese sauce.

Top with breadcrumbs and grated cheese.

Cook for 20 mins.

Serve with a salad or garlic bread

Cost:

Macaroni Pasta – €0.85

Best Balance Bread – €1.09

Whole Milk – 2 litres – €2.05

Diced Bacon Bits (2 pack) – €2.29

Grated Red Cheddar and Mozzarella – €3.49

Total Cost €9.77

All bought from LIDL

Store Items:

Flour

Dried Parsley

Salt & Pepper

