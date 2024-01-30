Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner
#taste4atenner 11: Ethna Quirke’s Mac and Cheese
The KCLR Daily producer Ethna Quirke was on to a winner with her Mac & Cheese recipe in this week’s Taste For A Tenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.
Ethna’s Macaroni & Cheese
Recipe:
Macaroni, Cheese Sauce, Bacon bits, Grated cheese – mozzarella & cheddar mix, Breadcrumbs, Parsley to sprinkle
Cheese Sauce:
25g margarine, 25g flour, ¾ pint milk, 50 g grated cheese – add to mins before end cooking time
Method:
- Preheat oven 180 degrees / Gas Mark 4.
- Cook macaroni in boiling salted water and drain.
- Make cheese sauce – melt margarine in a saucepan. Add the flour and cook over low heat for 1 minute, stirring all the time. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Add milk, salt, and pepper beating all the time, return to heat and bring to a boil, keep stirring. Add cheese, reduce heat and cook slowly for 5 minutes.
- Fry – bacon bites, add parsley
- Add macaroni to large baking dish – sprinkle over bacon bits and parsley, and pour over the cheese sauce.
- Top with breadcrumbs and grated cheese.
- Cook for 20 mins.
- Serve with a salad or garlic bread
Cost:
- Macaroni Pasta – €0.85
- Best Balance Bread – €1.09
- Whole Milk – 2 litres – €2.05
- Diced Bacon Bits (2 pack) – €2.29
- Grated Red Cheddar and Mozzarella – €3.49
- Total Cost €9.77
All bought from LIDL
Store Items:
- Flour
- Dried Parsley
- Salt & Pepper