Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner

#taste4atenner 11: Ethna Quirke’s Mac and Cheese

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath30/01/2024
The KCLR Daily producer Ethna Quirke was on to a winner with her Mac & Cheese recipe in this week’s Taste For A Tenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.

Ethna’s Macaroni & Cheese

Recipe:

Macaroni, Cheese Sauce, Bacon bits, Grated cheese – mozzarella & cheddar mix, Breadcrumbs, Parsley to sprinkle

Cheese Sauce:

25g margarine, 25g flour, ¾ pint milk, 50 g grated cheese – add to mins before end cooking time

Method:
  • Preheat oven 180 degrees / Gas Mark 4.
  • Cook macaroni in boiling salted water and drain.
  • Make cheese sauce – melt margarine in a saucepan. Add the flour and cook over low heat for 1 minute, stirring all the time. Remove from heat and cool slightly.  Add milk, salt, and pepper beating all the time, return to heat and bring to a boil, keep stirring. Add cheese, reduce heat and cook slowly for 5 minutes.
  • Fry – bacon bites, add parsley
  • Add macaroni to large baking dish – sprinkle over bacon bits and parsley, and pour over the cheese sauce.
  • Top with breadcrumbs and grated cheese.
  • Cook for 20 mins.
  • Serve with a salad or garlic bread
Cost:
  • Macaroni Pasta – €0.85
  • Best Balance Bread – €1.09
  • Whole Milk – 2 litres – €2.05
  • Diced Bacon Bits (2 pack) – €2.29
  • Grated Red Cheddar and Mozzarella – €3.49
  • Total Cost €9.77
All bought from LIDL
Store Items:
  • Flour
  • Dried Parsley
  • Salt & Pepper
Listen Back

Photo of Vanessa McGrath Vanessa McGrath30/01/2024