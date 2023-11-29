taste4atenner 4: Richard O’Connor’s air fryer chicken stuffed with chorizo, potato and mangetout

This week’s #taste4atenner challenge saw Richard O’Connor from St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny deliver his take on chicken stuffed with cheese and chorizo. Check out the recipe below and listen on for all the details to hear how Richard got on with Brian in the studio.

This week’s total came to €10.36 or 36c over budget.

Ingredients (all from Aldi)

Chicken fillets €6

Italian Mozarella €0.69

Chorizo €1.19

Baby potatoes €0.99

Mangetout and baby corn €1.49

Optional: Garlic bread in from home freezer. Piri-piri seasoning or other salt/smokey seasoning

Required for cooking: Tin foil, air fryer

Method

Slice open (each) chicken fillet Put in your mozzarella and chorizo. Sprinkle a good portion of Piri Piri, then wrap in tinfoil. Set air fryer for 20 minutes (200 degrees), after 15 minutes, open the top of the tinfoil to allow the final 5 minutes to brown the top of the chicken. Also, add the garlic bread to the air fryer for the final 5 minutes, While the chicken is cooking in the air fryer, boil your mangetout, baby potatoes and baby corn.

“That’s it!”, says Richard, “present as you desire.”

Listen: Richard O’Connor’s #taste4atenner challenge