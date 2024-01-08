taste4atenner 8: Nathalie Lennon’s Lentil stew

#taste4atenner returned from its Christmas break on Monday 8 January’s edition of The KCLR Daily and the next up to the plate was KCLR’s own Nathalie Lennon, presenter of The Saturday Buffet each Saturday morning from 7am.

Ad advocate for all things health and nutrition, Nathalie’s bringing a winter-warming lentil stew to the table, ideal for batch cooking for one or feeding a family of four for dinner, and all for under €10.

Here’s what you’ll need, how to prepare the dish and at the end, have a listen to how Nathalie got on with Brian Redmond and explains why this is the dish for her.

Ingredients

1 large brown onion

2 medium carrots

2 celery stalks

1.5 Cups of Kale

4 Garlic cloves

1.5 cups lentils (red or green)

5-6 diced baby potatoes

1 tin chopped tomatoes

(Kidney beans optional)

2.5 cups Vegetable stock

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tsp Cumin

1/2 tsp Chilli

1 tsp garam masala

Salt and pepper as desired

Method

Place the lentils in a bowl and cover with water. Soak for 10 minutes or so. Drain well.

In a large heavy pot over medium-high heat, add 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. Once the oil begins to shimmer, add diced onions, garlic, carrot, celery, and potatoes. Cook over medium-high heat for 7-10 minutes, stirring regularly.

Add lentils & spices. Then add the tomatoes and Veg stock.

Bring everything to a boil for 5 minutes, then reduce heat to low. Cover and let simmer for 20 minutes or so until the vegetables are tender and the lentils are well cooked (stir occasionally and watch to add water or liquid, if needed.) If you use speckled lentils it may need 40 minutes, the longer the better for taste, just keep an eye on the dish and add water as needed.

Remove from heat and stir in some fresh parsley if desired! Serve on its own, or with your favourite crusty bread.

Serves 4-5, adding meat is optional. This is a vegan-friendly, dairy and gluten-free dish.

