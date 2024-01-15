Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner

#taste4atenner 9: Aisling McDonald’s Spaghetti with meat balls

Bring a taste of Italy to the kitchen table this January.

#taste4atennerL: Spaghetti & meatballs
Aisling McDonald, producer of The Saturday Show here on KCLR is the latest to the plate for our #taste4atenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.

With all of this week’s shopping coming in at €9.79, Aisling’s been rustling up a hearty spaghetti dish, packed with meatballs and vegetables, ideal for a filling family dinner. This week, Aisling’s been shopping in her local Lidl in Kilkenny. Take a listen back below to hear how she got on.

#taste4atenner Spaghetti & meat balls. Photo: Aisling McDonald
Ingredients

  • 2 tins of chopped tomatoes (€0.90)
  • Pack of meatballs or mince meat (€4.50 for a 24-pack)
  • 6 carrots (€1.23 for the bag)
  • 4 celery sticks (€0.89)
  • 8 mushrooms (€1.09 for 300g punnet)
  • 2 onions (€0.49 for pink onions)
#taste4atenner Spaghetti & meat balls. Photo: Aisling McDonald
Method

  • Boil your spaghetti
  • Pop your meatballs in the oven at 180 degrees for 40 minutes
  • After 20 minutes pour half a tin of chopped tomatoes on them and place back in the oven
  • Finely chop the vegetables
  • Fry the carrots, celery sticks and onions in some oil
  • Add the mushrooms when the above vegetables have browned a little, then add the other tin and half of the chopped tomatoes to the vegetables
  • Add some salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic granules (whatever spices you usually like to cook with)
  • When your spaghetti and meatballs are cooked add them to your mix of vegetables and tomatoes. Let it simmer for 10 minutes.
  • Serve with some grated cheese and garlic bread.

Listen back

