taste4atenner 9: Aisling McDonald’s Spaghetti with meat balls

Aisling McDonald, producer of The Saturday Show here on KCLR is the latest to the plate for our #taste4atenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.

With all of this week’s shopping coming in at €9.79, Aisling’s been rustling up a hearty spaghetti dish, packed with meatballs and vegetables, ideal for a filling family dinner. This week, Aisling’s been shopping in her local Lidl in Kilkenny. Take a listen back below to hear how she got on.

Ingredients

2 tins of chopped tomatoes (€0.90)

Pack of meatballs or mince meat (€4.50 for a 24-pack)

6 carrots (€1.23 for the bag)

4 celery sticks (€0.89)

8 mushrooms (€1.09 for 300g punnet)

2 onions (€0.49 for pink onions)

Method

Boil your spaghetti

Pop your meatballs in the oven at 180 degrees for 40 minutes

After 20 minutes pour half a tin of chopped tomatoes on them and place back in the oven

Finely chop the vegetables

Fry the carrots, celery sticks and onions in some oil

Add the mushrooms when the above vegetables have browned a little, then add the other tin and half of the chopped tomatoes to the vegetables

Add some salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic granules (whatever spices you usually like to cook with)

When your spaghetti and meatballs are cooked add them to your mix of vegetables and tomatoes. Let it simmer for 10 minutes.

Serve with some grated cheese and garlic bread.

Listen back