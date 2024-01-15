Catch UpTaste 4 A Tenner
#taste4atenner 9: Aisling McDonald’s Spaghetti with meat balls
Bring a taste of Italy to the kitchen table this January.
Aisling McDonald, producer of The Saturday Show here on KCLR is the latest to the plate for our #taste4atenner challenge with St. Canice’s Credit Union.
With all of this week’s shopping coming in at €9.79, Aisling’s been rustling up a hearty spaghetti dish, packed with meatballs and vegetables, ideal for a filling family dinner. This week, Aisling’s been shopping in her local Lidl in Kilkenny. Take a listen back below to hear how she got on.
Ingredients
- 2 tins of chopped tomatoes (€0.90)
- Pack of meatballs or mince meat (€4.50 for a 24-pack)
- 6 carrots (€1.23 for the bag)
- 4 celery sticks (€0.89)
- 8 mushrooms (€1.09 for 300g punnet)
- 2 onions (€0.49 for pink onions)
Method
- Boil your spaghetti
- Pop your meatballs in the oven at 180 degrees for 40 minutes
- After 20 minutes pour half a tin of chopped tomatoes on them and place back in the oven
- Finely chop the vegetables
- Fry the carrots, celery sticks and onions in some oil
- Add the mushrooms when the above vegetables have browned a little, then add the other tin and half of the chopped tomatoes to the vegetables
- Add some salt, pepper, paprika, and garlic granules (whatever spices you usually like to cook with)
- When your spaghetti and meatballs are cooked add them to your mix of vegetables and tomatoes. Let it simmer for 10 minutes.
- Serve with some grated cheese and garlic bread.