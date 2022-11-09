TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor fails to get answers for medical card holders as Minister doesn’t show up

A local TD cut a lonely figure in the Dáil late last night as she tried to raise concerns over dental treatments for medical card holders.

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor was selected to ask a question she had for the Social Protection Minister about the plans to change the model of contracts for services held between her Dept and the Dept of Health and dentists.

But after waiting it out to the bitter end, she never got an answer:

“I said ok I’m going to stay on because I have urgent cases in Carlow to do with medical card holders for dentists and then with people who also qualify for PRSI contributions for the dentist,” said Jennifer.

“So I was there anyway, I could have gone home earlier, so at about 10.20 pm or 10.15 pm, I was sitting waiting to be told that no minister showed up and that I could go home”.