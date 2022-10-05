TD John McGuinness “shocked” by what he’s heard about local centres who’re providing accommodation for Ukrainian refugees

A local TD says he was shocked by what he’s heard about some local centres providing emergency accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.

John McGuinness says issues at one in Carlow and another in Kilkenny have been brought to his attention.

And he says they have to be addressed now:

“There is no time to wait because people are living in these challenging locations and they’re not been given the appropriate level of care and protection really is what we’re talking about here,” said John.

Meanwhile, the Irish Refugee Council is now looking for a number of measures to be introduced to address the issues with standards.

Ciara Ross is Policy and Advocacy Officer and says the appointment of an Inspector of accommodation should happen immediately:

“That’s precisely it to oversee the logistics, the organisation, the basic health and safety and the standard, the conditions of accommodations centres like the one in Toughers to ensure that people’s basic needs and safety are being delivered on those sites,” said Ciara.