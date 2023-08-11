Teenage boy punched in the face during random assault in Carlow

A teenage boy was punched in the face in a random assault in Carlow over the long weekend and local Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

It happened in the Haymarket area at about six o’clock on Sunday evening.

Garda Andy Neill says it was so sudden they don’t have any description of the attacker, but there may have been a lot of people around who can help the investigation.

“Teenage boy in the Haymarket area, a male came up to him, don’t have any more details on that, punched him in the nose, leaving him with a bloody nose and immediately left the area. Someone may have witnessed this, there should have been plenty of people around the Haymarket area Sunday at 6 p.m.”