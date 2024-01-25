Tegus marks official opening of it’s EMEA headquarters in the south east

Tegus is marking the official opening of its Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in the south east.

The end-to-end research platform for top investors has its based at the IDA Business & Technology Park in Waterford.

Since opening its first EMEA office 2021, the company has created more than 50 jobs in Ireland and this new location will facilitate the expansion of global content and deeper datasets, allowing the company to better support local customers as well as the growing number of international users already on the platform.

Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation Dara Calleary TD said; “It’s really encouraging that companies such as Tegus continue to choose Ireland for growth and as a base for their EMEA market headquarters. Our strategic geographic location allows international teams to service both local EMEA markets and their US client base, fostering growth on both sides of the Atlantic. Tegus is a very welcome addition to the tech cluster in the Southeast region and I have no doubt that they will continue to grow on the strength of the fantastic talent available in the region. I’d like to wish the team at Tegus every success in their new EMEA HQ in Waterford.”

By moving to a more prominent location for its EMEA HQ, the company signals its commitment to serving investors both within and outside of the United States. Since its founding in 2017, Tegus has pursued its mission of serving investors with the same passion for innovation that characterizes the disruptors they invest in. Co-founders and twin brothers Thomas and Michael Elnick are excited to expand this mission beyond the US footprint.

“I am thrilled to announce the opening of our new office space for Tegus EMEA HQ in Waterford, Ireland,” said Mike Elnick. “This strategic move not only deepens our commitment to the region but also positions Ireland as a key hub in seamlessly connecting with our European clients.”

CEO of IDA Ireland Michael Lohan said: “Back in 2021, Tegus announced the South East as the destination of its first location outside of North America. We thank them for that decision and wish the team continued success as they build their team at their EMEA HQ in Waterford.”

Tegus is continuing to hire across the areas of Business Development, Customer Success, Operations, Sales, and People Management.

To explore opportunities at Tegus visit Tegus (lever.co)