The cancer support centre for Kilkenny is set to move to a new, bigger premises and needs your help

Kilkenny’s cancer support centre’s to move to a bigger premises and it needs your help.

Cois Nore is buying a house just off the Ring Road on the Waterford Road which it needs to reconfigure to suit its many purposes.

The facility has been announced as one of the recipients of a slice of a €3million national kitty organised by the Department of Health – more on that here.

But more money’s needed so at the Medieval Mile Museum last night those involved with Cois Nore launched their fundraising ‘Gift of Care’ campaign.

Brian Cody told KCLR News; “The work that Cois Nore is doing and has been doing for the past ten years is just so, so important for so many people, just about every family is affected in some way or other by cancer and the support and the service that Cois Nore provides is just outstanding and now the need is there for a bigger premises which they have acquired now but obviously there’s huge costs involved, it’s so important that people right throughout the city and county support it and I’m very, very certain that they will”.

The Cois Nore choir were performing last night at the “Gift of Care” fundraiser for the new Cancer Support Centre for Cois Nore. They are amazing #choir #cancercentre #coisnore pic.twitter.com/AHmiog1oEm — Máirtín Ó Caoillte (@martinquilty) November 10, 2023

Our Reporter Martin Quilty was at last night’s event and spoke to people there – hear that here;