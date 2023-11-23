FeaturedKCLR NewsNews & Sport
The Health and Safety Authority’s launched an investigation into a death in County Carlow
A man aged in his sixties was found dead at about 7:30am this morning
Investigations are underway into the discovery of the body of a man in County Carlow this morning.
Emergency services and Gardaí were alerted to a fatal workplace incident at a premises in Newtown, Co Carlow where a male in his sixties was discovered at about 7:30am.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body’s been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford for post-mortem.
A file will be prepared for the Coroner.
The Health and Safety Authority was notified and has confirmed to KCLR News that they’ve launched an investigation.