The KCLR Farm Show – 10/8/2023

Presented by Martin Bridgeman

Matt has spoken to Catherine Lascurettes recently about Nuffield Scholarships. Tonight’s second part odf the interview focused on her role as Chief Operating Officer of AgTech and it’s curent activities.

Adrian Hayden spoke about the upcoming Borris Breeders event, happening this weekend.

Matt spoke with Pádrag Brennan about the Tullamore Show, in particular about the issue around Sustainable Livestock Farming, which will forms part of this year’s event.

Thomas Gallagher, current president of the Irish Pig Health Society spoke with Matt about the work of the society and issues specific to pig farming.

Eric Driver provided the weekly Tullow Mart Report and George Candler joined us in studio for the Kilkenny Mart Report and a chat about some current farming issues.