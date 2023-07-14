The KCLR Farm Show – 13/7/2023

Michael Somers was in the KCLR studio to highlight next week’s Energy and Innovation exhibition event at Gurteen College.

Matt travelled to the O’Hanrahan farm in Thomastown to hear about the roll-out of the Signpost programme to the general farming community. Matt spoke to Patrick Dunphy of Teagasc about the planned initiative. He also met host farmer Peter O’ Hanrahan and discussed a plan to eradicate invasive plant species on local waterways with Deirdre Glynn.

Michael Lynch was in studio to deliver a livestock report as well as discussing the recent RTE programme on calf welfare issues.

Eric Driver provided a sheep report from Tullow mart.