The KCLR Farm Show – 23/11/2023

Pat Moylan was in the studio to discuss next week’s Teagasc dairy conference being held at Lyrath Hotel on next Wednesday 29th November. Pat also brought listeners up to date with farming advisory notes for the Carlow/Kilkenny region.

Norma Rohan, joint founder of Embrace Farm told Matt about a suicide information webinar scheduled for next week.

Matt was at the ICMSA AGM last week and compiled a series of interviews with Denis Drennan, Ministers Charlie McConalogue and Eamon Ryan, as well as Jackie Cahill TD, who provided an update on the efforts to exonerate North Kilkenny farmer Dan Brennan who suffered severe pollution problems on his farm almost two decades ago.

Eric Driver provided a sheep report from Tullow while George Candler gave an update on livestock prices and trends from Cillin Hill.

