First tonight, with weather to the fore, we heard from Pat O’Toole of the Irish Farmers Journal, about the latest weather forecasts and its effect on the farming community.

Matt spoke with Pat Moylan of Teagasc on advice around the current weather challenges.

Matt spoke with William Norton, head of business development and Tom McWey, head of marketing of St. Canice’s Credit Union about their Cultivate loan offerings which are targeted at the farming sector. Timely for all sorts of reasons!

Robotic Milking is a topical issue at the moment with a number of talks happening next week. Matt spoke with Michael O’Grady about one happening locally.

We gave the weekly report from Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us in studio to talk about things at Kilkenny Mart.

Here’s the full interview with Michael O’Grady on Robotic Milking