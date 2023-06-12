The number of children living in poverty is on the rise according to local TD

The number of children in poverty is the same as the population of Kilkenny and Waterford.

That’s according to Local TD and Sinn Fein spokesperson on children Kathleen Funchion.

It follows figures released by the Government that show there are currently 873 children in the care system who are awaiting the allocation of a social worker.

Deputy Funchion attended the Children’s Rights Alliance Child Poverty 2023 launch.

She says the number of children living in poverty is “staggering”:

“What was really staggering at the Children’s Rights Alliance event last Thursday was the amount

of children that are living in poverty and it actually equates to the equivalent of

the population of Kilkenny and Waterford and that’s something that has risen over the last

three years.”