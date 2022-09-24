KCLR News
The Outrath Road in Kilkenny City is closed this morning following a single vehicle crash
The crash involving one vehicle happened over night
The Outrath road just off the main Waterford road in Kilkenny is closed this morning following a single vehicle collision over night.
5 people, who were travelling in the one car, have been taken to hospital.
Gardai are describing the incident as serious and an investigation is currently underway.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area this morning.
Updates to follow…