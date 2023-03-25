The Saturday Show 25th March 2023

Edward and Shirley Lanigan answer all your gardening questions for this week and Catherine McGee from Irish charity In My Shoes tells Edward about their current nationwide campaign. Fr Martin Smith and president of the SETU Student’s Union Mark Dunne chat to Edward about the pressures students are facing. Noleen Blackwell, CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre tells Edward about the WE CONSENT campaign launched this week. Finally Derek Ryan tells Edward all about his Irish tour ahead of his gig in Kilkenny next week.