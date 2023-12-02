The Saturday Show with Aisling McDonald on Saturday 2nd December

On today’s show, our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan answers all your Winter gardening questions.

Billy Canning from Idrone Players Borris had a chat with us about their upcoming play ‘Many Happy Returns’. The play will run for four nights on Thursday 7th, Friday 8th , Sunday 10th , and Thursday 14th December in Borris Town Hall.

For our Healthy Habits this week we spoke to Clair Witty from the Natural Health Store about feeling fabulous this festive season.

Khan from Khans Books in Kilkenny joined us to chat about all the best children’s and adults books for Christmas 2023.

Irish musician, songwriter and record producer from Derry, Phil Coulter talked about his upcoming show in the Visual Carlow on Thursday 7th December.

Tom Kehoe Choir Master and Avril Matthews from the Kilkenny Choir chatted about the upcoming Christmas concert in St. Canice’s Cathedral on the Sunday 10th December.

Listen Back Here: