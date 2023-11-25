The Saturday Show with Edward Hayden on Saturday 25th November 2023

On today’s show we spoke to our resident gardening expert Shirley Lanigan about how we can make our hanging baskets more festive.

Emma Jayne Eaton, General Manager of Lyrath Estate joined us to talk about the festive lights in Lyrath in aid of Aoibhinn’s Pink Tie.

Brendan Power from Stories from the Heart of Ireland joined Edward to tell us all about the book and Make-A-Wish foundation.

For our Healthy Habits segment we spoke Peter White from Khalsa Yoga about discovering the power within to overcome life challenges with yoga.

Local Kilkenny lady Molly Coogan was in Dublin on Thursday night when riots broke out and she told Edward about her experience.

Mag Kirwan recently climbed to Mount Evert base camp, she joins us to tell us about the adventure and chats about life. Mag will also chat her business Goatsbridge Trout farm.

Local musician Patrick Rafter had a chat about the Marble City Music Festival.

Joanna Cunningham joined us from the Watergate Theatre to chat about what is coming up.

