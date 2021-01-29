“The situation’s dire” says Ireland South Green MEP of vaccine issues

Ongoing issues with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have thrown a spanner in the works of the Irish government’s vaccination plans.

That’s according to the Ireland South Green MEP.

It looks like Ireland will only get half the 600,000 doses it was expecting by March if the European Medicines Agency approves the vaccine today.

If authorised it was planned that GPs and pharmacists would start vaccinating older people in the general population from mid-February because it doesn’t need to be stored at very low temperatures.

But the German vaccine committee is recommending that only those aged between 18 and 64 should be given the jab because there’s not enough evidence of its effectiveness in the testing done so far.

Waterford based Grace O’Sullivan has been telling KCLR that the situation doesn’t look good at the moment. She also says we might have to depend more on other vaccines.

