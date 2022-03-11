The Way It Is with Sue Nunn; Friday 11th March 2022

The Way It Is;

On Friday’s show,

We catch up with Olga Luchki, a young Ukrainian mum, about her life in Poland which is near the Ukrainian border. She also tells us about her mother, who before the war used to work at Gowran Abbey Nursing Home.

Court Correspondent Frank Greaney on the trial of Trevor Rowe for the murder of Anne Butler.

Pat O’Neill and Sean Butler look back at the week – price inflation, Ukraine updates, response of Irish people to the current issues and more.

We hear from Miriam Cushen of Cushendale Woolen Mills. They will represent Kilkenny at the National Enterprise Awards.

Local FF TD and Chairman of the Ctte on Finance, Public Expenditute and Reform John Mc Guinness on Soothergate and his alsation puppies.