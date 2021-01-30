The Week: Major plans for Carlow Town, the latest on TUSE and snow in Las Vegas
TUSE
Plans continue for the new Technological University for the South East (TUSE) and on Thursday the first meeting of a new Regional Engagement Advisory Group took place – more on that here
There had been suggestions online that Kilkenny was to be home to the facility’s headquarters, but that decision it seems has not yet been made as South East TDs heard in an online gathering on Friday morning – read about that here
Our Sue Nunn caught up with Kilkenny councillor Peter “Chap” Cleere on The Way It Is to put it all in context …
Menopause
Menopause. It’s one of those words isn’t it! We know women face into it every day, but we’re slow to have a public conversation about it.
Not our Edward Hayden though! He caught up the Wellness Warrior Catherine O’Keeffe and Carlow based GP Sinead Byrne for a special focus on the menopause on The Saturday Show.
The programme had a raft of queries flood in and the ladies were only too happy to answer …
Carlow Town Plans
Exciting times in Carlow with plenty on the cards for the heart of the county.
We heard this week of a ten million euro rejuvenation of one part of Tullow Street – details of that here
While Hanover Park too looks set for a major overhaul, as council engineer Ciarán Brennan outlined to our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live …
Diversity Not Division
We’ve seen what hate speech can do to individuals, to groupings and even whole societies.
We’ve also seen what can happen when we band together to shut down such nastiness.
This week a gathering of like-minded people saw the official launch of Le Chéile: Diversity Not Division – more on that here
On Wednesday we had a stark reminder of one of the world’s most shameful time in history.
To mark Holocaust Memorial Day Sue Nunn was joined on The Way It Is by two locally based people whose families have their own stories to tell …
Sand and Snow in Las Vegas
