The Week: more jobs for Carlow, Kilkenny raising money, domestic abuse and more

HaloCare

New employment just keeps coming for our two counties. We’ve had many announcements lately of existing companies expanding and others setting up locally. This week was no different with the founders of Netwatch bringing their latest business to the fore. Called HaloCare it’s aim is to help people age at home.

Enough Is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse

The KCLR “Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Abuse” focus began on Wednesday (read about it with details of support services here) with KCLR Live featuring Mairead Maddock, Children and Young People Services Committee Coordinator for Carlow and Kilkenny and Dr. Regina Kelly.

Together they outlined the 16 day campaign and why a multidisciplinary approach is vital.

‘Coronas Chat (and we don’t mean the virus!)

Danny from The Coronas joined John Keane on KCLR Lunch on Wednesday to chat about the band’s new single, latest album and their first venture into live streaming a full gig in the Olympia next month …

Christmas Hamper Appeal Auction

The Kilkenny Lions Club kicked off their annual Christmas Hamper Appeal Auction, with KCLR & the Kilkenny People, on Thursday night’s Farm Show. And they did quite well!

‘The Crown’ and Bulimia

With the premiere of season four of “The Crown” bulimia has once again bubbled up into the national conversation.

The show’s graphic depiction of Princess Diana’s battle with the disease has been criticised as much as it’s been heralded with many claiming it’s unsympathetic to her legacy.

Others have suggested it’s a very real representation of a disease that does not come and go around mealtimes, but affects every aspect of one’s life.

KCLR Live’s Eimear Ní Bhraonáin spoke with Psychologist Gerri Cooper …

