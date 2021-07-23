The Week: Olympics Opens, Rings Returned and Cancer Cycle

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on-air and online.

We followed the trail of how a Kilkenny-based woman lost precious rings in the sea off Waterford, while two Carlow teens outlined the journey they're taking in aid of the Irish Cancer Society.

Olympics Unfolds

The Olympics Opening Ceremony took place on Friday and there’s huge excitement locally for the three participating athletes from Carlow and Kilkenny who are set to compete.

Cliodhna Manning’s from Kilkenny while Marcus Lawler and Sam Watson hail from Carlow. (Keep up-to-date with their endeavours with our sport crew here).

The latter’s Dad, John Watson, joined our Sue Nunn in studio for The Way It Is to not only look forward but also back as he too previously competed on the global stage.

Listen to their conversation here:

Missing Rings Found

During the week our news team was notified of the plight of a Kilkenny based couple.

Joanna Mussett had been swimming off the coast of County Waterford when she felt her engagement and wedding rings slip from her finger – husband David was quick to do an on-air appeal, which you can hear here:

We couldn’t believe then when we got this update from him the following day:

THE ENGAGEMENT RING HAS BEEN FOUND! — 𝔻𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕕 𝕄𝕦𝕤𝕤𝕖𝕥𝕥 (@DMussett) July 21, 2021

And it didn’t end there. Unbelievably, we subsequently had a further update which you can read about here

Carlow Business Awards

The Carlow Business Awards were launched on KCLR Live this week. (For details and to nominate, click here).

Listen to the unveiling of information on the show led by Eimear Ní Bhraonáin here:

Indoor Dining

Indoor dining’s set for a return on Monday.

Ahead of the announcement, on last week’s The Saturday Show our Edward Hayden caught up with Carlow based Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor to discuss this and more.

Listen back here:

While Garrett Byrne of Kilkenny City’s Campagne has been telling our Sue Nunn about how he was feeling about it all on The Way It Is …

Clonegal to Donegal

On Thursday two local teenagers took to their bikes to travel 300k for a five-day journey in aid of the Irish Cancer Society. (For more information and to donate click here).

Ahead of that, both boys joined our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live …

