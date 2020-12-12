The Week: Proposed wind farm, defining Irishness and Christmas cheer

You’re reading The Week on KCLR, highlighting some of the stories you may have missed on air and online.

We’ve been hearing so much about Covid19 and the rising figures, let’s for one week just park it and focus on some of the other topics we’ve covered. (Though if you really want to, you can catch up on our news stories on that issue here).

So, today we look back on the reaction to a proposed wind farm on the Carlow Wexford border, a Kilkenny woman outlines her experience with domestic violence as a 16-day campaign winds down, a Carlow woman talks about defining Irishness, we hear how locals and some well-known names have been marking a special 100th birthday in North Kilkenny while South Kilkenny’s gearing up for some festive fun.

As always, you can join our news team across the day, seven days a week

Proposed Wind Farm for Mount Leinster

On Monday’s News we heard how some from the community on the Carlow / Wexford border had concerns with regards to plans for a wind farm. They set up a petition calling on people to ‘Save Mount Leinster from Industrial Development – read about that & see the petition here

Here’s the statement from a Coilte spokesperson regarding the proposed Croaghaun Wind Farm Development:

The Renewable Energy Division of Coillte is preparing a planning application to submit to Carlow County Council in the coming weeks for the proposed Croaghaun Wind Farm in East Carlow.

The application follows an extensive 20-month community engagement programme in parallel with the design and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process, which has actively sought input from the local community, and particularly those living closest to the proposed wind farm site.

The aim is to develop a renewable energy project responsibly, in a way that will bring benefit locally, regionally and nationally. Coillte is uniquely positioned to make a significant contribution to the decarbonisation of Ireland’s economy and to achieving the goals outlined in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan. The proposed Croaghaun Wind Farm project forms part of that contribution by helping both the State and County Carlow meet emissions reduction targets and play a role in promoting and sustaining a cleaner, more secure, healthier environment for our children and future generations.

Due to Covid19 restrictions currently in place, Coillte has developed an online virtual tour to help provide an extensive presentation, including photographic representations of the project, for members of the public to view. This presentation can be accessed from the project website – click here

The full Planning Application will be made available to view online on this website once the final submission has been made to Carlow County Council.

Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Violence

The ‘Enough is Enough – Stop Domestic Violence’ campaign featured on KCLR with interviews on our talk programming involving representatives from a wide variety of organisations that are available locally to help those who need it.

The final slot was carried on The Way It Is with Sue Nunn during which the audience not only heard from the scheduled speakers but also heard a very powerful email from one local lady’s own experience …

Christmas Craic

Feeling festive yet? There’s plenty going on across Carlow & Kilkenny to get you into the mood as the big day approaches.

And we’re hearing from lots of schools and communities about their activities.

Including one South Kilkenny spot from where Cindy Wagner joined our John Keane on KCLR Lunch to talk about their 12 Days of Christmas …

Meanwhile, KCLR Live’s been featuring local children with their Christmas messages.

You’ll find them all here

Define Irishness

What does an Irish person look like? Is s/he always freckled with red hair and white skin? We know that’s not the case! On KCLR Live PhD Candidate and Carlow woman Sandrine Ndahiro spoke on how Irishness is not defined by skin colour and asks if it is acceptable to continue to question people’s identity when they say that they are Irish.

A really interesting and insightful young woman – have a listen …

Happy Birthday Anna Mae Treacy

A special North Kilkenny woman celebrated a significant birthday this week – read about that here

And there were many keen to share in the virtual festivities for Anna Mae Treacy from Clogh. We heard from the lady herself live on KCLR while others around her spoke too of their fondness for her.

While some well-known names featured in a special video – watch that here:

