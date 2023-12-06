There has been media speculation that Diageo is reportedly looking to sell a number of beer brands including Smithwick’s.

According to The Irish Independent, the company wants to sell beer brands such as Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Harp Lager, which are based in Ireland, and Tusker, which is based in Kenya. It also stated that its beer brands were a drag on the rest of the business’s margin.

CEO of the Vintners Federation Pat Crotty told KCLR News Earlier:

“We’ve had reassurances from Diageo themselves that there is no truth in the rumor at all that it’s a piece from an economic journalist in the USA and we don’t know where it came from and they’re certainly saying there is nothing to it”

“From the point of view in Ireland they (Diageo) have investing an awful lot in Rockshore and they’ve invested a lot in the Smithwicks and the Smithwicks experience so it doesn’t sound like they’ve putting them up for sale it sounds like they are committed to them for some time to come”