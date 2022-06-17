Thieves continue to target vans around Carlow Town

Thieves are continuing to target vans in Carlow – it’s believed in an attempt to steal power tools.

At least seven break-ins were reported to Gardaí this week.

Three were damaged in various locations around Carlow on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A van parked in Brookhurst, Castleoaks had the fly window on the driver’s side broken.

A second van parked at Tinryland and a third van parked at Dolmen Court, Brownshill sustained similar damage.

All happened overnight before 8am.

These latest incidents came a day after a gang of four men were disturbed and forced to flee the scene in a silver car after two vans had been broken into in the Cluain Riada estate just after 1am on Wednesday.

In the hour before that two white vans in Sandhills had drills and other power tools stolen from them.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station.