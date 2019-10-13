Thomastown Men’s Shed finally finds new home

Thomastown’s Men’s Shed have finally found a new home.

The voluntary group had found themselves homeless after they had to leave the old sports hall in the town because it’s being renovated to become a library.

They had been searching for sometime, without success, for a new place to set up.

However, they’ve now been able to take out a lease on the old supermarket on Marshes Street.

And group member, Frank Delahunty says they’re grateful to everyone who’s helped them.