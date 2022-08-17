Three men linked to burglary in Ratheden, Bagenalstown may also have been involved in similar incidents in Tullow and Carlow

Carlow Gardai are continuing to appeal for information about three men acting suspiciously in the Bagenalstown area yesterday.

They are wanted in connection with a burglary in Ratheden about 11am yesterday (Tuesday) after being spotted wearing facemasks in the vicinity.

Garda Lisa Mullins on KCLR Live’s weekly Community Assist today segment said “The injured party in this incident received a call from the alarm company saying that the alarm was activated on a house in Ratheden, when they went to the house and entered the house they discovered the alarm was gone off the wall and the house had been ransacked, entry to the house was gained through an upstairs window which had been prised open”.

It’s not yet known if it’s the same trio believed to have been involved in similar activities across the county as Garda Mullins outlines; “There is, over the last week, a couple of burglaries and incidents in Carlow, the Tullow, Bagenalstown area, so similar incidents in relation to people maybe noticing a group of males, three males together, leaving various areas so they’re just appealing to anyone that might have any information, that might have noticed anyone in Bagenalstown, in the Ratheden area yesterday”.

Anybody with information or concerns can contact any local garda station.