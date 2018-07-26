Time for Clonegal to shine as judgement day arrives

After Inistioge’s day in the spotlight last week, it’s the turn of another local village today.

Clonegal is representing Carlow in the National Pride of Place awards and judging for the competition is taking place today.

The purpose of the competition is to acknowledge the work being done every day by communities all over the island of Ireland.

The village is a consistent performer in the National Tidy Towns competition and has collected a Gold Medal on more than one occasion.

Speaking to KCLR, Margaret Doyle from Clonegal says an awful lot of hard work has gone into getting the village ready for today.