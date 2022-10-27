Time is now to focus on establishing a SETU campus for Kilkenny says TD John McGuinness

It’s time now to begin the focus on establishing a campus in Kilkenny.

So says Fianna Fail Deputy John McGuinness after the South East Technological University was officially launched this week.

He says while there was plenty of talk about plans for Waterford and Wexford on Monday, there were no such plans outlined for Kilkenny:

“I was expecting that there would be a complete picture painted for us in relation to Kilkenny now and Kilkenny for the future, that didn’t happen,” said John McGuinness.

“So I was keen that it would have happened on that day and I wasn’t impressed that it didn’t happen,” he added.