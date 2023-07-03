Traveller Pride Week is kicking off today across the country

Traveller Pride week kicks off today and runs until the 14th of July.

The annual two-week event celebrates Traveller culture, achievements, and contributions to society.

This year’s theme is ‘A celebration of Traveller change-makers in Irish history’, with a host of free events throughout the country.

An event is being held locally on the 12th of July at the Butler Gallery in Kilkenny.

It will showcase traveller jewelry, art, and craft, and include a stage area with singing, dancing, and a tinsmith display.