Tree planted in Kilkenny City to mark 25th birthday of the Heritage Council

A special Irish Golden Yew tree’s been planted in Kilkenny by Minister of State Malcolm Noonan.

The Carlow Kilkenny Green TD was on hand to help mark the 25th birthday of the Heritage Council, which is based in the city.

The tree planted is one of Ireland’s native evergreens and one of the oldest growing in Northern Europe.

At the event the Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, Virginia Teehan presented Minister Noonan with a bowl made by local woodturner, Eoghan Leadbetter, forged from an ash felled in a storm in Callan.

It’s as the Heritage Council’s launching the ‘Heritage at the Heart: Community Grants Scheme’ to support projects at a community level with a €1million fund after a budget increase for next year.

A survey conducted in April this year found that two-thirds of workers in the sector suffered loss or postponement of work due to the pandemic.