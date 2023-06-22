Tributes paid to 13-year-old Billy Rockett who was killed in Co. Kilkenny crash

Tributes are being paid to the teenager who was killed in a road crash outside Kilkenny City yesterday afternoon.

13-year-old Billy Rockett from Miltown, Kilmacow died and his father Liam was seriously injured when their car collided with a jeep near Danesfort yesterday afternoon.

A man and a woman in the jeep were also rushed to St Luke’s Hospital.

Kilmacow Hurling and Football Club, who Billy played with, have posted online that their thoughts and prayers are with the Rockett family, while other locals have been offering their sympathies after the heartbreaking news.