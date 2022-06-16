Tullow Municipal District has elected it’s first Independent Cathaoirleach.

The honours are normally divided-up between the big traditional parties Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

However, this time Charlie Murphy has been chosen to lead the area council for the next 12 months with Fine Gael’s John Murphy as Leas Cathaoirleach.

Charlie Murphy previously served as Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council in 2015 and 2016 and speaking with KCLR News says it’s because his fellow members respect his integrity.

“How did it come? I suppose, I have a good working relationship with the political parties in Carlow and I’ve always supported county development plans, I’ve always supported budgets, I’ve always, even maybe a lot of the time I’ve taken hard decisions on votes. I’m not inclined to go the popular route. The popular route is very easy to take you know; I try make the right decisions.”