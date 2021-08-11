Two arrested in Kilkenny City yesterday (Tuesday) evening following separate drug seizures

Two people have been arrested locally following separate drugs seizures in Kilkenny.

At about 6pm last (Tuesday) evening an intelligence-led operation uncovered €600 worth of heroin in a vehicle in the city and one female was arrested.

It followed the earlier arrest of a male, also in the city, after he was observed acting suspiciously at about 4:30pm.

€200 worth of suspected cannabis and a large quantity of cash was then found.

Both were charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply and will appear before the courts in early September.