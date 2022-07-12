Two men arrested as cannabis worth more than €6.9million is seized in South Kilkenny

Two arrests have been made after millions of euro worth of drugs were found at a business premises in Ballyhale on Monday.

Officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by Revenue Commissioners Customs Service and officers from the Eastern Region, searched a business premises in the village.

They recovered cannabis with an estimated street value in excess of €6.9 million.

Two men,aged in their 40’s and 30’s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Kilkenny Garda Station.

Their arrests followed an intelligence led Garda operation as part of Operation TARA, the focus of which is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.