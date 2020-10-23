Two men to appear before the courts in Tipperary in connection with burglaries & thefts across four counties
They're at Clonmel District Court from 10:30am
The burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops in Tipperary, Clare, Cork & Limerick over the last number of months with cash, cigarettes and safes taken.
As part of the investigation gardaí arrested the two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, on the morning of October 21st, 2020.
They were detained at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.
A car, believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries was also seized and is currently being examined.
The arrests took place as result of Intelligence led operation coordinated across the Southern Region over the last number of weeks.
The operation focused on an organised crime group believed to have been involved in these offences.