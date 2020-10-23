KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Two men to appear before the courts in Tipperary in connection with burglaries & thefts across four counties

They're at Clonmel District Court from 10:30am

Gardai (Garda vector/freephotos/Pixabay)
The two men arrested in connection with about ten incidents of burglary & theft in the Southern Region have since been charged.
They are due to appear before Clonmel District Court this morning at 10.30am.

The burglaries took place at petrol stations, post offices and shops in Tipperary, Clare, Cork & Limerick over the last number of months with cash, cigarettes and safes taken.   

As part of the investigation gardaí arrested the two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, on the morning of October 21st, 2020.

They were detained at Tipperary Town and Nenagh Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 50 Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A car, believed to have been used during the course of the burglaries was also seized and is currently being examined.  

The arrests took place as result of Intelligence led operation coordinated across the Southern Region over the last number of weeks.

The operation focused on an organised crime group believed to have been involved in these offences.  

