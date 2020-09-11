UK government rejects demands to scrap draft legislation which undermines the withdrawal agreement

The UK government has rejected demands to scrap draft legislation which undermines the withdrawal agreement.

The EU’s threatening legal action if it is changed, although the British government claims reforms are needed.

Some Conservative backbenchers are threatening to vote against it as it would damage Britain’s global reputation.

Member of the UK cabinet Michael Gove says the legislation isn’t going anywhere.

While Sinn Fein says the British Government’s step on Brexit must be opposed in Ireland and the EU.

TD Pearse Doherty says the move also poses a threat to the Good Friday Agreement, despite what the British Government says.