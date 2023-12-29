Walk-in Covid and Flu vaccination clinics open in Carlow today

People in Carlow are being reminded they can avail of Covid and Flu vaccines today in the Vaccination Centre on the Grounds of St. Dympna’s Hospital, Athy Road Carlow.

The walk-in clinics will run until 12.30pm today for Covid and Flu vaccines for all ages and this afternoon from 1.30pm until 5.30pm for the Nasal Flu Vaccine for Children aged 2-17 years. No appointments are necessary.