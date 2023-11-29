Waterways Ireland launching a plan today to promote recreation and tourism along rivers and canals in Carlow, Kilkenny and rest of the island

A new plan is being launched today to promote recreation and tourism along our rivers and canals.

It includes ideas for investment both north and south, and ways to encourage people to get involved.

Waterways Ireland CEO John McDonagh says there’s a massive opportunity to grow business and pleasure; “There’s a very large serving of the population particularly locals and domestic tourists who are available to us to come and participate, become users and in doing that generate more value for communities and businesses, the way we intend to do that is inform so we’re going to drive awareness of the brand and we’re going to create these wonderful experiences for people to actually come and see and take part in”.

Read the plan here