Waterways Ireland to launch a three-pillar strategy for the River Barrow through Carlow and Kilkenny

A three-pillar strategy for the River Barrow’s to be rolled out by Waterways Ireland.

The organisation yesterday unveiled it’s plan to promote recreation and tourism along rivers and canals across the country.

CEO John McDonagh on The KCLR Daily told our Carol Dooley that his organisation will soon take their first step regarding their vision for the River Barrow in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Hear the conversation in full here;