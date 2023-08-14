“We just want a better quality of life for everybody living here” says Chair of Urlingford Town Team as the area’s Masterplan’s out for public consultation

There are some big ideas in store for Urlingford but do they tally with what people of the area are hoping for and are they achievable?

A masterplan for the area is on display online as well as at a number of venues, while tomorrow evening (Tuesday, 15th August) between 5 and 8pm the local library will host a public consultation with council staff present to answer questions.

Considered ‘aspirational’ by some, others are quick to point out that it can be brought to fruition if tackled in stages with funding to be sought as streams arise.

Our Edwina Grace had been out to Urlingford in July 2022 to speak to some of those in the area (hear that here) and she returned last Friday to find out how people are feeling about how things are progressing.

She landed as the area’s two-day golf classic in aid of the Town Team and Emerald’s GAA Club was getting underway in nearby Rathdowney which in itself is showing the level to which various groupings are coming together to progress a united vision.

